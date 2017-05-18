Jennifer Graylock/INSTARimages.com

Momager weighs in! Kris Jenner had a say in the Kardashians' split from their longtime stylist Monica Rose, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly in the new issue.

Khloé Kardashian, 32, parted ways with Rose, 39, in April after nearly a decade of working together. “Khloé fired her and is considering suing,” a source tells Us.

The Revenge Body host isn’t going public with details of the feud, and the drama won’t air on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the insider adds. But a second source claims that Jenner, 61, weighed in on her daughters' decisions to cut ties with Rose. “Kris told her girls in April to cease contact with Monica,” the insider claims.

Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner have all worked with Rose in the past. She has also styled family friends Chrissy Teigen and Gigi Hadid.

Prior to ousting Rose from her inner circle, Khloé raved about her stylist for making her feel confident before her weight loss. “At my fattest, Monica would always come with racks of clothes and make me feel special,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in 2016. “She never told me, ‘Oh, they don’t have that in your size.' Other people actually said, ‘I just can’t work with you’ — because I was too big. That always hurt my feelings, of course."

