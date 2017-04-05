Cue heart explosion! Kristen Bell cuddled up with her new foster pup in a cute photo she shared with fans on Monday, April 3, and the adorable picture is almost too much to handle.

“Reading a script outdoors and snuggling our new foster pup Muppet — captain of the scaredy cats,” the 36-year-old CHIPS star captioned the image. “I’m enjoying the read and the fresh California breeze while Muppet keeps a close eye on a Lemon tree she feels has nefarious intentions.”

In the accompanying snapshot, Bell looks straight into the camera with an amused look as the scaredy cat in question, a brown-and-white terrier mix, looks off into the distance concernedly.

The Veronica Mars alum recently told Us in an interview that she already has her hands full with her two kids — Lincoln, 4, and Delta, 2, with husband Dax Shepard — but that she’s learned some tricks of the trade along the way to deal with their overwhelming energy.



“I try not to interact with my kids too much before I drink my matcha because I need to be caffeinated to be nice to anyone,” she joked of how she starts her day.

But, the actress, added, her kids (and no doubt, the family’s new foster pup!) help her to keep her problems in perspective. “What I love the most is how much kids rightsize your problems,” she added. “You don’t really care as much. They just make everything better. So all the things you used to worry about just sort of disintegrate.”

Bell is only the most recent of a long list of celebrities who are happily fostering dogs looking for a home. In March, Sir Patrick Stewart practically melted upon meeting his foster pup, Ginger.

“Oh, there she is!” the 76-year-old actor said in a clip he posted to Instagram, capturing the moment he and Ginger first locked eyes. When he opened the front door, an excited caramel-colored pit bull ambled into the front foyer with her tail wagging rapidly.

