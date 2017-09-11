Dear @daxshepard1 , this is john. My side piece in orlando. I hope u understand. Im powerless over a man who serenades me. #Irma2017 pic.twitter.com/YkT0MCDL7J

Kristen Bell continues to bond with fellow Hurricane Irma evacuees as they remain hunkered down in a hotel in Florida.

There are thousands of senior home evacuees in our hotel so...heres me dining with all my new friends! #Irma2017 #HurricaneIrma pic.twitter.com/JoEmAAT4cv — Kristen Bell (@IMKristenBell) September 10, 2017

Most recently, the actress performed for a group of families at a shelter in Orlando, Florida. "I hope maybe some of these songs are running through your head the rest of the day and will take your mind off [Irma],” Bell, 37, said in videos posted on social media.

When youre #singinginahurricane, your volunteer back up dancers can & will steal the show. Richard and Rebecca everyone! #hurricaneirma A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Sep 10, 2017 at 8:12am PDT

Bell also sang along with a sweet senior citizen. "Dear @daxshepard1, this is john. My side piece in orlando. I hope u understand. Im powerless over a man who serenades me. #Irma2017," she captioned a Twitter clip of the pair singing, also giving a shout-out to her husband.

Shepard, 42, replied: "I fully approve of this side action. Git it gurl."

Some anonymous lovely ppl at the hotel treated the seniors to a spa station in the hall-spa music was playing 💓 #Irma2017 #besthurricaneever pic.twitter.com/vxMEzB4vCC — Kristen Bell (@IMKristenBell) September 10, 2017

The Veronica Mars alum posted last week that she would be staying behind in Florida. "Last run to the store for #irma hurricane holdover prep while bracing down in orlando- we didn't have the option to leave so here we are. Just doing our best and trying to stay positive but cautious, and trying to help those who need help prepping," she wrote via Instagram on September 8. "Every person I passed today was assisting someone else - #neighborshelpingneighbors - it was beautiful to see. Sad that a hurricane has to bring out the best in everyone- but happy that the community will be holding hands through this. Im grateful to Gary and the team at @swandolphin in epcot for helping us feel safe while we get through this together."

Her Frozen costar Josh Gad later revealed that the actress helped his parents make it to safety. "So @kristenanniebell literally saved my parents and my entire family tonight from #hurricaneirma. When they were stranded in Florida, she got them a hotel room at her hotel in Orlando and saved them, my brothers, my sister-in-law and niece and nephew," Gad, 36, wrote via Instagram. "They don't make them like this girl. Thank you Kristin. You are truly an angel sent from above. And thank you @ewablueeyes for bother her when I asked you not to!!!!"

