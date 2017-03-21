Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell the Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' "CHiPS" at TCL Chinese Theatre on March 20, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

After nearly 10 years with Dax Shepard, Kristen Bell still gets totally hot and bothered by her man. On Monday, March 20, the actress stepped out at the Los Angeles premiere of CHiPs, where she couldn’t help but gush about her hunky husband.

“I don’t find [the uniform] not a turn on,” she told Us Weekly of Shepard's costume for the movie, which he also directed. “But I prefer him bare-chested.” The couple walked the carpet separately, but that didn’t stop the 36-year-old from talking up her man. “He’s an upside-down triangle and there’s nothing for me like when he takes his shirt off,” she raved.

Shepard, meanwhile, didn’t think his character’s uniform would really do it for his longtime love, who appears in the film as his crazy, ex-trophy wife. “She could really care less,” he said. “I would say it’s probably the nine-and-a-half years. Maybe like year one if I wore it, she would’ve noticed. But, you know, you can only expect so much.” Bell objected, saying, “He’s crazy! I think he’s so handsome and sexy.”

Looks aside, it’s the couple’s sense of humor that keeps their relationship going strong. “I’m so attracted to people who just are wearing funny glasses, who see the world in a different way, make comments about it,” Bell said about her husband, 42. “But it’s constantly laced with kindness.” Shepard agreed, calling their sense of humor “priority number one.”

Even Shepard’s costar Michael Pena praised their romance. “If you see them together, they have amazing chemistry,” said the 41-year-old. “They both have a great sense of humor. They’re a joy to hang around with.”

