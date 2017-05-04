Kristen Stewart Has Moved In With Girlfriend Stella Maxwell

First came love — now a shared address. Five months after Kristen Stewart started dating model Stella Maxwell, “they have moved in together,” a source close to the 26-year-old Victoria’s Secret beauty reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.



MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

Though Maxwell still maintains and apartment in New York City, adds the source, “she spends all of her time” at the 27-year-old Twilight alum’s four-bedroom spread in L.A.’s Los Feliz neighborhood.

That is, when the pair aren’t traveling. The duo and a group of pals hung at the artist’s compound backstage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival April 14.

And four days later, Maxwell — who’s posed for the likes of Balmain and Roberto Cavalli — visited the actress in New Orleans, where she’s filming her 2018 thriller, Underwater.



“They’re both so busy with work,” says the Maxwell source, “but try to be together when they can.” Adds a Stewart insider, “Kristen really likes her.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!