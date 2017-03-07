A month after calling herself "so gay" on Saturday Night Live, Kristen Stewart opened up to London's Sunday Times about her sexuality and her high-profile relationship with her Twilight costar Robert Pattinson.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"I wasn't hiding anything," the Café Society actress, 26, told the newspaper for a story published on Sunday, March 5. "I didn't talk about my first relationships that went public because I wanted things that are mine to be mine. I hated it that details of my life were being turned into a commodity and peddled around the world. But considering I had so many eyes on me, I suddenly realized [my private life] affects a greater number of people than just me. It was an opportunity to surrender a bit of what was mine, to make even one other person feel good about themselves."

Stewart elaborated that she tried to keep her romance with the British actor, 30, private, but the constant media attention made that difficult. "When I was dating Rob, the public were the enemy — and that is no way to live," she explained. "It wasn't this grand statement, 'I was so confused! Now I've realized who I am!' I have not been struggling."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

So, why did the Snow White and the Huntsman star decide to come out publicly? "It just seemed important, and topical," she said.

Stewart and Pattinson called it quits on their four-year relationship in July 2012 after Us Weekly published exclusive photos of the actress kissing her Snow White director Rupert Sanders. Stewart and Pattinson later gave their love another try, but ended things once again in 2013. She has since dated musician St. Vincent, singer Stéphanie "Soko" Sokolinski and her current girlfriend, Stella Maxwell. The Remember Me actor, meanwhile, is engaged to singer FKA Twigs.

While many fans were upset with Stewart for cheating on Pattinson, she doesn't regret their years together, nor the Twilight movies that sent them both into superstardom. "[Twilight] shaped me enormously," she told the Sunday Times. "Not just those movies, but the subsequent effect."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!