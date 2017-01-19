Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler attend the JDRF LA 2015 Imagine Gala at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza on May 9, 2015 in Century City, California. Credit: Todd Williamson/Getty Images for JDRF

Don't mess with her man. Kristin Cavallari hit back on Instagram at people who fat shamed her husband, NFL player Jay Cutler.

The issue began when the Laguna Beach alum posted a sweet photo on Monday, January 16, showing her and her husband on vacation in Mexico for her 30th birthday.



Some commenters sniped that the quarterback, 33, had a "dad bod" and looked like "a chubby lesbian" in the pic that got more than 86,000 likes on Instagram and showed him wearing a tropical-print tank top and shorts next to his bikini-clad wife as they posed together on a boat.

I had the best birthday of my life and it was all thanks to this guy. Not only did he plan a huge surprise party, he planned a "surprise" trip to Mexico with some of my closest friends, too. Thanks, babe....you will probably never see this 😜 A photo posted by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Jan 16, 2017 at 9:28am PST

While several fans defended the couple and lashed out at the haters, also pointing out that the athlete was recovering from an injury he sustained during a game at the end of last year, Cavallari took to Instagram on Wednesday, January 18, with her own comeback.



The Balancing in Heels author posted a pic of the Chicago Bears player looking hot as he wore an unbuttoned shirt alongside with her friend Scotty Cunha.



Husband and gusband. And since Jay looked like a 300lb lesbian in my last post, I felt I should do him justice by posting him looking hot AF in this one 😍. PS....look what happens when he hangs out with @thescottycunha for 5 minutes #TheDeepDeepV 😂😂😂 A photo posted by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Jan 17, 2017 at 5:04pm PST

"Husband and gusband," she captioned the photo. "And since Jay looked like a 300lb lesbian in my last post, I felt I should do him justice by posting him looking hot AF in this one 😍. PS....look what happens when he hangs out with @thescottycunha for 5 minutes #TheDeepDeepV 😂😂😂"



Cutler surprised his wife of three years with the trip to Nayarit, Mexico, shortly after she hosted E!'s red carpet coverage at the 2017 Golden Globe awards.



"I had the best birthday of my life and it was all thanks to this guy," she wrote on Instagram. "Not only did he plan a huge surprise party, he planned a 'surprise' trip to Mexico with some of my closest friends, too. Thanks, babe."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!



