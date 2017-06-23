Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler, like many other couples, put in a lot of effort to make their marriage work. The fashion designer opened up about their relationship — and how they haven't been to therapy "in a minute" — in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.

"Honestly, I think communication and it’s so much easier said than done. I know that Jay and I have to make a conscious effort. You have to put in work for a relationship," Cavallari, 30, told Us. "You can’t just get complacent and lazy. You have to still value and appreciate the other person. I think that when you don’t that’s probably when you start to get in trouble. And, I mean, we have our issues. Our relationship isn’t perfect. But we love each other and we work on it and we make a conscious choice to work on the relationship and I think that that’s what you just have to do."

Last year, the Laguna Beach alum revealed that couples therapy saved their marriage. The pair called off their engagement before tying the knot in Nashville in June 2013 and are now parents of sons Camden, 4, Jaxon, 3, and daughter Saylor, 19 months.

"God, I’ll be the first to admit it — especially with three little kids! It’s hard. You have to make time for each other and try to get out of routine here and there. It’s much easier said than done. It really is difficult sometimes," she added to Us. "We have a lot of great tools that we learned from therapy and I think that was the most beneficial part. Just learning how to communicate and walking away with some great tools, which we’ll always be able to use."

Cavallari and Cutler, 34, recently moved to Nashville after the athlete was released by the Chicago Bears. The reality star said that Cutler's job shakeup "of course was difficult," but the plan was always to move to Tennessee to raise their family.

"Selfishly I’m excited for him to be safe from now on. It will be nice not to see him get hit anymore and it will be nice to have him around a lot more. And I’m just excited for this new career. He’ll be doing NFL commentary so it’s a great way for him to stay involved in football without having to get hit every week," she told Us. "I’m very excited for the future for him."



