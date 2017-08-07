He’s back in the game! Kristin Cavallari reacted to the news that her husband, Jay Cutler, is coming out of retirement to play football for the Miami Dolphins.

The Laguna Beach alum, 30, shared a photo of the couple kissing on Monday, August 7. “And he’s off…but this time as a dolphin. So excited for my man on this next journey #MiamiDolphins,” she captioned the pic.

The athlete, 34, inked a one-year deal with the Dolphins worth $10 million, plus up to $3 million in incentives, ESPN reports.

Cutler was released from the Chicago Bears in March after playing eight seasons for the team. Then, he announced in May that he was retiring from football and would be working as an NFL analyst for Fox Sports. The family decided to leave Chicago and permanently move to their Nashville home with their kids Camden, 4, Jaxon, 3, and Saylor, 20 months.

After Cutler’s retirement, the Balancing in Heels author expressed her excitement that her husband would be spending more time at home. "Selfishly I’m excited for him to be safe from now on. It will be nice not to see him get hit anymore and it will be nice to have him around a lot more,” she told Us Weekly in June. “And I’m just excited for this new career. He’ll be doing NFL commentary so it’s a great way for him to stay involved in football without having to get hit every week. I’m very excited for the future for him.”



