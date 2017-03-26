Swingin' around ☀️ A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Mar 26, 2017 at 9:59am PDT

Free agency isn't so bad after all! Kristin Cavallari and her husband, Jay Cutler, enjoyed a tropical vacation over the weekend after he was released from the Chicago Bears.

The Laguna Beach alum, 30, shared a series of stunning photos from her beach getaway with the former quarterback, 33, on Instagram on Saturday, March 25, and Sunday, March 26. In one shot, she sat on her shirtless hubby's lap on a swing and showed off her killer figure in a tiny maroon bikini by Acacia Swimwear, a tan fedora and sunglasses. "Swingin' around," she captioned the picture.



In another photo, Cavallari rocked a blue romper with white polka dots and rode her bike near the ocean. She held her hand over her stomach, but made sure to clarify with her 2.6 million Instagram followers that she isn't expecting. "Not sure why it looks like I'm holding a pregnant belly...wind was blowing and I was trying to hold down my romper," she quipped.



Earlier on Saturday, the fashion designer and the athlete enjoyed cocktails by the water. "Drinks for 2," she captioned an Instagram shot of two empty glasses. She also posted a colorful photo of herself relaxing on a swing, writing, "At one of the most magical places I've ever been."



It is unclear where the couple, who wed in June 2013, are vacationing, though several Instagram users pointed out that the sunny locale looks like Tulum, Mexico. They previously traveled to Mexico in January for her 30th birthday.



Earlier this month, Cavallari told her Instagram followers that she and Cutler (with whom she shares kids Camden, 4, Jaxon, 2, and Saylor, 15 months) are moving away from Chicago. He was released from the Bears on March 9 after eight seasons and has yet to sign a contract with another NFL team.

