Let the 'gram do the talking! Kylie Jenner flashed some major underboob in a racy Instagram selfie on Saturday, April 29.



The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 19, shared a captionless photo of herself wearing an oversize white jacket and a barely there olive-green top, which exposed the lower part of her breasts and her toned tummy. She covered her mouth with her right hand, showing off one of her large diamond rings.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 29, 2017 at 11:50am PDT

Later in the day, Jenner was spotted cozying up to rapper Travis Scott ahead of his performance at Bentley University in Waltham, Massachusetts. A fan shared a Snapchat photo of the rumored new couple walking in the parking lot with their arms around one another. Jenner wore the same revealing outfit, while Scott, 25, donned a black hoodie and sweatpants.



Travis Scott brought Kylie Jenner to Bentley University for his show. pic.twitter.com/f334lvH6Jt — FTP FLAME 🦅👁 (@FTPflame) April 30, 2017

The picture of the pair eventually made the rounds on Twitter as fans continued to speculate whether the makeup maven and her on-off beau Tyga have officially called it quits. Us Weekly exclusively revealed earlier this month that Tyga, 27, had moved out of Jenner's mansion in Hidden Hills, California, though one source insisted, "They're not broken up. They're just not spending as much time together."



Jenner, however, appears to have moved on. She was recently photographed hanging out with Scott at Coachella and an NBA playoff game in his hometown of Houston, Texas. The duo looked flirty at the game. At one point, Scott placed his hand on Jenner's thigh.

Tyga, meanwhile, was recently spotted out with Jenner look-alike Jordan Ozuna, though the model quickly shot down dating rumors on Twitter. "Omg y'all I'm not dating tyga come on," she wrote.



