A leggy look! Kylie Jenner took to Snapchat Monday, April 24, to share a series of photos and videos of herself showing off her curves and long legs in high-waisted underwear.

After trying on different shades from her upcoming lip kit KKW x KYLIE, which draws inspiration from her older sister Kim Kardashian's go-to nude makeup, the social media mogul, 19, lifted up her light gray long-sleeve top to flaunt her toned stomach in the mirror.

Jenner used various Snapchat filters in her videos while she danced around in blue Puma briefs, touting her recent collaboration with the athletic-wear brand. She also donned a pair of white mid-calf socks as she tugged on her raven locks, which she wore straight down.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's posts came days after her on-and-off beau, Tyga, was spotted getting cozy with a Jenner look-alike named Jordan Ozuna. The rapper, 27, was photographed hugging the model in West Hollywood last week, not long after Us Weekly exclusively reported that he had moved out of Jenner's $6 million mansion in Hidden Hills, California.

"She will keep an eye on him. She doesn't trust him but can't let go," a Jenner source told Us. However, a second pal insisted that "they're not broken up. They're just not spending as much time together."



