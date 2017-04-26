Bob Levey/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner may have moved on from Tyga. The 19-year-old reality star was spotted looking flirty with Travis Scott at an NBA playoff game in his hometown of Houston, Texas, on Tuesday, April 25.



The rapper, 24, performed before tip-off, and then the duo sat courtside to watch the Houston Rockets take on the Oklahoma City Thunder. The makeup mogul sported the Rockets’ colors in an oversized red T-shirt, distressed jeans and black sneakers, while Scott mixed patterns and wore a plaid shirt with camouflage pants and blue Nike sneakers.

Bob Levey/Getty Images

The singer-songwriter and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star looked close, and at one point, Scott rested his hand on Jenner’s thigh.

Earlier this month, the duo were also photographed hanging out at Coachella. Jenner supported Scott during his set at the Indio, California, musical festival. “Kylie was so into it. She was singing along and didn’t take her eyes off Travis the whole time, not even to play with her phone!” an onlooker told Us. "Kylie got a text and then all of a sudden she and [close friend] Jordyn [Woods] rushed out of there and headed backstage."

Elder Ordonez/INFphoto.com

Jenner’s flirty night out comes just a few weeks after she and on-off boyfriend Tyga decided to give each other space. As Us Weekly previously reported, the “Rack City” rapper, 27, moved out of the Lip Kit creator’s Hidden Hills, California, mansion. A source told Us that the couple were fighting over how Tyga was portrayed on the Kardashian-Jenner family’s E! reality series. “Tyga feels he’s been belittled on the show,” the insider said.

Tyga was also spotted out and about with Jenner look-alike Jordan Ozuna last week. They were photographed hugging and getting cozy in West Hollywood.



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!