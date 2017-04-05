Tyga and Kylie Jenner are giving each other space.



Nearly 10 months after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 19, invited the 27-year-old rapper to live at her $6 million Hidden Hills, California, mansion, “Tyga moved out,” a Jenner source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.



The most recent point of contention for the duo, who have been on and off since 2014: “Tyga feels he’s been belittled on the show.”

Still, “they’re not broken up,” insists a second pal. “They’re just not spending as much time together.”

And the lip kit maven remains emotionally invested in the relationship. “Tyga does really make Kylie happy, and when they break up it makes Kylie super sad,” the insider continues. “He’s her first big love and they still speak every day.”

Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

This isn’t the first time the pair have cooled off. Their most recent split came in May 2016, just days before the Met Gala. Tyga told TMZ at the time, “We’re both just focused on our lives, our individual lives, right now. Sometimes things don’t work out, but I love her.”

The duo reunited the next month, and the “Rack City” rapper went on to gift Kylie a $200,000 Maybach for her August birthday.

Now, while Tyga resides at his Hollywood Hills home 24 miles east of his girlfriend’s, “she will keep an eye on him,” says the Jenner insider. “She doesn’t trust him, but can’t let go.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!