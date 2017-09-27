The baby of the Kardashian-Jenner clan is prepping for her own bundle of joy. Kylie Jenner, who turned 20 on August 10, is at least four months pregnant with boyfriend Travis Scott’s child. Multiple insiders reveal to Us that when she first found out, the beauty mogul was weighing her options and turned to mom Kris Jenner and sister Kim Kardashian West (currently expecting her third child with husband Kanye West via surrogate) for guidance. “It definitely wasn’t planned,” says one source

‘Goosebumps’ rapper Scott and Jenner have been dating for just five months, so although one insider says “the family loves him” and another adds he’s “thrilled to become a dad,” Jenner ultimately “had to decide if she was prepared, with or without his involvement.”

In the end, it was her “incredible support system” and the fact that “she lives a block from all of her family” that made the choice “easy,” says an insider. “Kylie’s take is that for everyone in her family, children have only made their lives better.”



Although one source does reveal that “very traditional” dad Caitlyn Jenner is concerned her daughter is “too young to have a baby right now,” the beauty mogul “feels more prepared than ever to be a mom.”

Jenner is already an aunt more than six times over — and now she and Kardashian West won’t be the only ones expanding the clan in 2018. Us exclusively revealed that Khloé Kardashian is also expecting a child with boyfriend of 11 months Tristan Thompson. “They are looking at it like it's a unifying experience for them as sisters,” says one. “It was coincidental, but they couldn’t be more stoked.”

