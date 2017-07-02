La La Anthony's back! Having survived her close call on Power (Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Starz), the actress, 38, fills in the blanks for Us Weekly.



1. I’m a gambler and love slot machines.

2. When I was younger, my little brother and I got into an argument and he hit me on the head with a remote. I know, super random.

3. The best advice I’ve ever received came from my mom when she told me, “Misery loves company.”

4. [Estranged husband] Carmelo isn’t the only ­basketball player in the family. I have skills on the court too.

5. I’m terrified of mice or any type of rodent.

6. One of my biggest pet peeves is when the ­toothpaste lid is left off. It drives me nuts!



7. I have unsweetened iced tea at all times.

8. If I weren’t an actress, I would be a veterinarian.

9. I absolutely love roller coasters. The higher, the better.

10 I have a secret obsession with White Castle.

11. I attended Howard ­University for three months.

12. My favorite movie is Lean on Me.

13. I can speak Spanish fluently.

14. I don’t eat pork.

15. I totally hate mustard.

16. I am a chocolate fanatic and obsessed with Nestlé Crunch bars.

17. I collect sneakers; I have about 100 pairs of Jordans.

18. I pray every morning and night before bed.

19. My eyes change colors — weird!

20. I love the book What I Know for Sure by Oprah Winfrey.

21. My grandmother is my greatest inspiration.

22. I can recite every Nas song that he’s ever written.

23. I’m not good in the kitchen. (Don’t judge me!)

24. My 10-year-old son, Kiyan — pronounced like cayenne pepper — is my best friend.

25. I have 10 tattoos that I’m getting removed.

