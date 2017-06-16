Parents' night out! Bradley Cooper and girlfriend Irina Shayk celebrated the wrap of A Star Is Born with Lady Gaga on Thursday, June 15, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

According to a source, the bash was held at L.A.’s The Village. Gaga, who also partied with drag queens Rhea Litré and Willam Belli, was joined by her boyfriend, Christian Carino.

“They were kissing during the party,” the insider tells Us of Gaga and Carino, who first stepped out together this past February after Gaga split from fiancé Taylor Kinney in July.

In A Star Is Born, a remake of the original 1937 film, the American Horror Story actress plays a small-town girl hoping to make it big. Cooper, who is making his directorial debut with the film, plays an alcoholic has-been rock star who helps to advance Gaga’s character’s career.

The wrap party marked a night out for Cooper and Shayk, who welcomed their first child together, daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, in April.



David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images For L'Oreal

"Irina is smart and mature," a source previously told Us of why the pair's romance works. "They have a great connection. Bradley needs a girl who can keep up with him."

