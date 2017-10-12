Lady Gaga Is ‘Getting’ Stronger’ With Friends by Her Side

She’s trying to maintain a poker face. Twelve days after announcing “severe pain” forced her to postpone the European leg of her Joanne World Tour, Lady Gaga assured fans September 29 that she’s “getting’ stronger everyday for my #LittleMonsters can’t wait to get back on stage.”

But a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly that her struggle with fibromyalgia — a chronic disorder that causes widespread muscle pain and tenderness, along with fatigue, memory and mood issues — has been “horrible.”



Noting she “doesn’t want to disappoint her fans,” the source says the six-time Grammy winner is “in massive pain. She doesn’t know when she’s returning to the stage and is hoping for a tour in the new year.”

Until then, the “Million Reasons” singer is resting at her homes in Beverly Hills and Malibu “with friends by her side.” And on her call sheet. The insider says everyone from onetime collaborator Tony Bennett to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump to Beyonce — who sang with her on 2009’s “Telephone” — have called to see how she’s doing. Ex-fiancé Taylor Kinney has also checked in on her “as a friend,” says the source. “He’s worried about her.”



Gaga has also been opening presents from celeb pals. In October, she revealed on Instagram that Gigi Hadid had sent over items from her line with Tommy Hilfiger, while Beyoncé gifted her an Ivy Park sweatshirt and a massive display of flowers. Says the source, “The music community has been really good to her.”

