Lady Gaga attends The Fashion Awards 2016 on December 05, 2016 in London, United Kingdom. Credit: Rune Hellestad - Corbis / Contributor

Lady Gaga is giving Us a million reasons to tune in to the Super Bowl next month. The "Perfect Illusion" singer, 30, shared the first behind-the-scenes photo while rehearsing for her halftime show performance.

"30 days till #superbowl #halftime #gaga," Gaga captioned an Instagram picture on Friday, January 6. In the shot, Gaga rocks a red and white tracksuit with "Lady Gaga '16" emblazoned on the back while chatting with members of her team.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in September that the six-time Grammy winner had signed on to headline the Super Bowl LI halftime show at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. A week later, Gaga confirmed the news on Twitter, writing, "It's not an illusion. The rumors are true. This year the SUPER BOWL goes GAGA!"

30 days till #superbowl #halftime #gaga A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Jan 6, 2017 at 6:49pm PST

Gaga also shared a cute Snapchat video of her French Bulldog pup, Gustav, barking at her. "When you lose your mom to the Super Bowl, he wants more playtime!" she captioned it.

New video from Gaga on Snapchat. A video posted by l a d y g a g a ladygaga (@ladygaganewz) on Jan 7, 2017 at 8:50am PST

February 5 won't be the American Horror Story actress' first time performing at the annual football championship event. In 2016, she kicked off Super Bowl 50 with a powerful rendition of the national anthem.



"This is one of the highest honors of my career," she told NFL Network ahead of last year's performance. "I get a chance to sing for all the athletes — who have been working so hard their whole lives for this moment — the coaches, as well as the fans in the stands who are waiting for this moment. I think it marks what being an American is all about."

Super Bowl LI airs on Fox on Sunday, February 5, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!