Lady Gaga is giving Us a million reasons to tune in to the Super Bowl next month. The "Perfect Illusion" singer, 30, shared the first behind-the-scenes photo while rehearsing for her halftime show performance.
"30 days till #superbowl #halftime #gaga," Gaga captioned an Instagram picture on Friday, January 6. In the shot, Gaga rocks a red and white tracksuit with "Lady Gaga '16" emblazoned on the back while chatting with members of her team.
Us Weekly exclusively revealed in September that the six-time Grammy winner had signed on to headline the Super Bowl LI halftime show at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. A week later, Gaga confirmed the news on Twitter, writing, "It's not an illusion. The rumors are true. This year the SUPER BOWL goes GAGA!"
Gaga also shared a cute Snapchat video of her French Bulldog pup, Gustav, barking at her. "When you lose your mom to the Super Bowl, he wants more playtime!" she captioned it.
February 5 won't be the American Horror Story actress' first time performing at the annual football championship event. In 2016, she kicked off Super Bowl 50 with a powerful rendition of the national anthem.
"This is one of the highest honors of my career," she told NFL Network ahead of last year's performance. "I get a chance to sing for all the athletes — who have been working so hard their whole lives for this moment — the coaches, as well as the fans in the stands who are waiting for this moment. I think it marks what being an American is all about."
Super Bowl LI airs on Fox on Sunday, February 5, at 6:30 p.m. ET.
Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!
Add a Comment