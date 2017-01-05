Lamar Odom attends the Tribeca/ESPN Sports Film Festival Gala for Benji on April 20, 2012 in New York City. Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Lamar Odom has checked out of rehab following a one-month stay, Us Weekly can confirm. The former NBA athlete, 37, was released from a San Diego, California, facility on Thursday, January 5.

"He is doing so great and looking forward to the New Year," a source tells Us.

As previously reported, Odom decided to seek treatment last month. "He went to continue making sure he stays sober and on the right path," a source exclusively told Us at the time. "It was something he chose to do."

Odom wanted to get back on track "for his kids," the insider added. "He also wanted to feel 100 percent again. He did not relapse, but felt like he wanted to get away and start fresh for the New Year."

Odom, who overdosed at a legal Nevada brothel in October 2015, posted a photo with his kids — Destiny and Lamar Jr. — on December 31. "No better way to end 2016 than with my two favorite people," he captioned the Instagram pic.



Following Odom's brothel scare, Khloe Kardashian opened up about him during the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour in Pasadena, California. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stayed by his side while he was hospitalized at the time.

“I’m just there to support and care for him," she said in January 2016. "But he is doing amazing and I’m so proud of the strength that he has to fight this battle that’s his battle, and I’m so grateful for everybody’s love and concern because I think it is coming from a good place."

The two, who married in September 2009, finalized their divorce last month.

