Best date ever?! Lara Spencer spent three hours making out and drinking wine with a mystery man at New York City’s Lure restaurant in SoHo on Thursday, January 26, and Us Weekly can confirm the lucky man is her boyfriend, Rick McVey.

The Good Morning America host, 47, sported a little black dress with gray, sexy over-the-knee boots for the dinner date, and had a blast over wine with her beau while tucked in a back booth at the seafood eatery. The pair were photographed kissing and laughing while looking at something on her iPhone.



“She’s known him for years and they started dating around a year ago,” a source tells Us Weekly of the TV anchor and McVey, 57, who is the founder and CEO of MarketAxess Holdings.

According to the Daily Mail, the lovebirds were at the restaurant for three hours and shared a bottle of both white and red wine before leaving around 11 p.m. After they exited the trendy eatery, Spencer was photographed bizarrely putting her cigarette out in the palm of her hand (her hand!), as a very nonchalant McVey waited patiently while holding her Chanel purse ...

Spencer — who, like a boss, then appeared on-air Friday morning fresh-faced and ready to go — was previously married to real estate broker and former CNN reporter David Haffenreffer. They divorced in June 2015 after 15 years of marriage. They share teenage kids Duff and Kate.



