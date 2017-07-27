Larry David and Bernie Sanders Are Actually Related!

Surprise! Larry David confirmed what we all secretly hoped to be true — he is related to Senator Bernie Sanders.

While filming an upcoming episode for Find Your Roots, the PBS series in which celebrities explore their ancestral roots and unearth the unknown truths about their family trees, the Seinfeld creator, 70, learned of his relation to the Democratic presidential contender, 75.

“I was very happy about that,” the Curb Your Enthusiasm star said at the Television Critics Association press tour panel on Wednesday, July 26. “I thought there must have been some connection.”

While the comedian didn’t specify his familial ties to the politican, he did confirm that Sanders is his “third cousin or something.”

Well aware of their similarities, David portrayed his doppleganger on Saturday Night Live throughout the 2015-2016 election cycle. “During the first debate between Bernie and Hillary, [SNL creator] Lorne Michaels got emails and calls during the debate saying that I should be doing Bernie Sanders,” the Clear History star recalled. “Every time I watched Bernie Sanders, I would repeat everything that he said, because I know that I can talk like that.”

After David first impersonated Sanders in 2015, the sitting Senator told Jimmy Kimmel that he thought the impression was “pretty, pretty good,” a nod to a Curb Your Enthusiasm reference. While on the campaign trail that same year, Sanders joked to reporters that he wanted to “put Larry David up on stage at the next rally. Let him do it rather than me! He does it better than I did.”



