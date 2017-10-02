Las Vegas Shooting: Everything We Know So Far

At least 50 people were killed and more than 400 injured in Las Vegas on Sunday, October 1, in what is now the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. Here's everything we know so far.

What Happened?

Jason Aldean was performing outside for a crowd of 30,000 people during the Route 91 Harvest music festival when his set was interrupted by the sound of automatic gunfire just after 10 p.m. local time. The country singer, 40, immediately ran backstage as concertgoers ducked for cover. Many people initially believed the sound was fireworks before realizing that it had actually been a gunman opening fire from the 32nd floor of the nearby Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

The Suspect

Authorities identified the shooting suspect as Stephen Paddock, a 64-year-old male from Mesquite, Nevada. Police confirmed that Paddock died in his hotel room of a self-inflicted gunshot wound before they used an explosive to break down his door. At least 10 firearms, many of them rifles, were discovered inside. Mesquite Police spokesman Quinn Averett told CNN that the department had no prior contact with Paddock nor had there been any calls to his home, which is located approximately 80 miles northeast of Las Vegas. Police believe Paddock was the sole shooter.

The Suspect's Companion



Officials located and questioned a 62-year-old woman named Marilou Danley, who reportedly lived with Paddock in Mesquite. However, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department clarified in a statement early Monday, October 2, that she is "no longer being sought out as a person of interest" and they "do not believe she is involved."

Reactions

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Monday morning to address the news. "My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you!" he wrote. Former president Barack Obama tweeted, "Michelle & I are praying for the victims in Las Vegas. Our thoughts are with their families & everyone enduring another senseless tragedy."

Aldean also broke his silence, writing on Instagram, "Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate."

How to Help



According to the LVMPD, families trying to locate missing loved ones should call 1-866-535-5654. Anyone with photos or videos from the shooting are being asked to call 1-800-255-5324. Those who would like to donate blood to the injured victims can visit the Labor Health & Welfare Clinic on 7135 W. Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas.

