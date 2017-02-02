Late-night hosts including Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah and Seth Meyers roasted President Donald Trump’s Black History Month comments on Wednesday, February 1, and they didn’t hold back in their criticism. Watch the clip above to catch the best moments!

Colbert, 52, kicked off his show with a nod to the biggest headline of the day — Beyonce’s announcement that she and husband Jay Z are expecting twins. “Today, Black History Month started the way they all should, with the announcement that Beyonce is pregnant,” he said, before launching into a silly rendition of “Double Babies” (sung to the tune of “Single Ladies”).



The Late Show host then shifted the focus of his monologue to “another prominent person of color, Donald Trump,” who held “a press conference to honor African-American luminaries, like the two black people he knows — Ben Carson and Omarosa.”



After playing several snippets of the press conference, which included Trump, 70, complaining about CNN and fake news, Colbert made the observation: "What better way to celebrate Black History Month than to have African Americans listen to a rich white guy complain that the world is unfair to him?"

Noah’s take on Trump’s “listening session” was not any less unflattering. “Let’s be honest. This is the same person who left Jews off of the Holocaust Remembrance Day,” the Daily Show host, 32, said, referring to Trump’s White House statement last month that pointedly left out the word “Jews.” “We’re lucky Donald Trump didn’t come out today like, ‘All months matter, that’s all I want to say.’ Instead, he invited black people to the White House.” Or, as Noah pointed out, “Every black person that voted for him in one room.”



Meyers opted to stay out of the spotlight when it came to talking about Trump’s questionable press conference, instead inviting show writer Amber Ruffin to riff off the president’s speech.

While reading the transcript, which she sarcastically said “rivals the famous ‘I have a dream’ speech,” Ruffin also gave Trump a pass for his obsessive comments on how the media has covered him.

“He gets a little sidetracked,” Ruffin pointed out, then quoting Trump: “That’s the way the press is, very unfortunate.” At that, Ruffin looked straight at the camera and said, deadpan, “Almost as unfortunate as the history of Black America.”



