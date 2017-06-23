Taking it day by day. Lauren Bushnell opened up about her split from Ben Higgins in a new interview with Us Weekly, revealing whether or not the exes are still speaking to each other.

"We check in on each other occasionally. Obviously some things that we need to talk about like if he gets a package to our house or mail. So, friendly terms — yes," Bushnell, 27, exclusively told Us at SodaStream's Taste Test event for National Hydration Day on Thursday, June 22. "It’s not like talking everyday or not a lot of small talk. It’s just checking in and making sure we’re OK, but then we also are giving each other the space that we both need to move forward."

The former flight attendant and Higgins, 29, announced last month that they were calling it quits. The pair got engaged during his season 20 of The Bachelor in 2016 and went on to star in Freeform's Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After?

Bushnell admits that falling in love in front of the cameras caused stress for her personally. "I don’t think it dampered [the relationship]. I don’t know if Ben and I had met in the real world — I really don’t think it would have affected it either way. I do think that it caused some different stresses in our relationship than we would have had if we were in a normal relationship. It doesn’t mean there would have been different stresses if we didn’t mean on a reality show," she added to Us. "Every relationship has its ups and downs and mountains that you have to climb together. I think the reality TV one is just very unique. Anything in the public eye is going to be hard. You have a million opinions, but I don’t think that we ever let that cloud our point of view or cloud our relationship. At least we tried really hard not to."

Higgins, meanwhile, opened up about their breakup on his podcast, The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous. "When you really care about somebody and you really love somebody and that has to end — for whatever reason, even for reasons that either person can't really explain, it's just a feeling and you have to go your separate ways — it hurts," he said earlier this month. "It hurts bad."

