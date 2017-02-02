Hopefully he sent roses. Lauren Bushnell rang in her 27th birthday with her family on Thursday, February 2, at the Four Seasons Resort in Punta Mita, Mexico. Noticeably absent from the festivities? Fiancé Ben Higgins.

The Bachelor season 20 winner shared a shot of herself celebrating on the beach in a butt-baring, lace-up bathing suit — and noted Higgins, 28, was not there for the big day. “Thank you all so much for the bday love,” the blogger captioned the Instagram post. “Humbled and blessed to have such amazing people in my life. Came down to one of my favorite places on the 🌎, family by my side. Only thing missing is @higgins.ben. Thank you @fspuntamita for making this a birthday to remember. And thank you to the coconut man for delicious drinks!”

For his part, the Denver-based account manager sent his well-wishes via Twitter. “It's @LaurenBushnell3 birthday today!” he wrote. “Happy birthday!” (Her response: “ILY”)

Earlier, fans began speculating whether the pair of more than a year had split after Bushnell spent a girls’ weekend in Nashville and then posted an February 1 Instagram story without her 4.25-carat Neil Lane engagement ring. (In another birthday post, she’s still missing the sparkler!)

However, Higgins denied any trouble in paradise, sharing a throwback photo on Instagram on February 1 of the duo kissing in Jamaica.

"No need to respond often to rumors or 'fake news' but the feeling I have in this picture is the same feeling I have for this girl today," he wrote. "We have entered into a world where rumors will exist we know that, but just know as @laurenbushnell celebrates her birthday tomorrow I am still extremely lucky to be able to share life with her and be by her side."



