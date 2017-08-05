Lauren Bushnell shared a pic of her new boyfriend, Devin Antin, on Instagram on Friday, August 4.

“Ok cutie,” the Bachelor alum wrote on the pic posted on her Instagram Story that showed Antin leading her by the hand.

Bushnell, who split with fiancé Ben Higgins in May, has been quiet about the new relationship but shared a telling quote on Instagram before posting the pic of Antin.

“You can’t always wait for the perfect time,” the quote read. “Sometimes, you have to dare to do it because life is too short to wonder what could have been.”

As a source previously told Us Weekly, the reality TV star and Antin “have been dating for a while now,” and the blonde beauty has already met his family. “She was at a Golden State game with his sisters,” the source told Us in mid-July.

The former flight attendant — who got engaged to Higgins on season 20 of The Bachelor in March 2016 — was also spotted with Antin, a real estate investor from L.A., in Maui earlier this week, according to TMZ.

But while Bushnell has quickly moved on from her broken engagement, her ex-fiancé doesn’t seem quite so ready.

Higgins, 29, revealed during the July 17 installment of his Ben and Ashley I. Almost Famous Podcast that he finds it difficult to even think about being intimate with someone new since he and Bushnell called it quits.

“If I were to kiss somebody right now in my life, it would hold a lot of weight,” the business analyst told his cohost, Ashley Iaconetti. “It would be really hard for me. Right now, for me to kiss anybody … my chest kind of gets tight. I know that’s really difficult for me.”

