Real talk. Lauren Bushnell shared a sweet post to Instagram in honor of her boyfriend Ben Higgins’ 29th birthday on Thursday, March 23.

“Happy birthday babe!!!!!” she captioned a photo of the smiling couple posing next to a horse. “I’m so thankful for this life together. Although sometimes rocky you always hold my hand and support me through it, always with a smile on your face. You deserve the world, especially today. 🍾💕.”

In the picture, Bushnell, 27, and Higgins, 29, snuggle up together in front of a white wooden fence as a beautiful brown-and-white horse joins in on the scenic shot.

The pair hasn’t been shy about sharing their affection for one another via social media since they said “I will” at the end of Season 20 of The Bachelor. In February, Bushnell shared a photo of her Valentine’s Day present from Higgins — a card featuring an emoji of Higgins and a brown paper bag with hot pink tissue paper peeking out.

Higgins also shared a black-and-white photo of the pair with the sweet caption, “Each and everyday is Valentine’s Day.”

Fans speculated that there might be trouble in paradise for the couple earlier this year after Higgins jetted to Nashville for a girls’ weekend and then to Punta Mita, Mexico, to celebrate her 27th birthday the following week — sans fiance. (Eagle-eyed fans also noticed that Bushnell wasn’t wearing her Neil Lane engagement ring either in videos of the trip that she posted to social media.)

“They don’t get along. She’s told people recently how hard it is,” a source previously told Us of the pair’s rocky relationship. "He’s a great guy, but they should split.”

However, Higgins then took to Instagram to deny reports shortly after reports swirled in late January. “No need to respond often to rumors or ‘fake news’ but the feeling I have in this picture is the same feeling I have for this girl today,” he captioned a throwback photo of the couple kissing on the beach. “We have entered into a world where rumors will exist we know that, but just know as @laurenbushnell celebrates her birthday tomorrow I am still extremely lucky to be able to share life with her and be by her side.”

