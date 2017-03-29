Camila Cabello and Lauren Jauregui of Fifth Harmony attend the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City. Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Not her girl … and she never was. Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui revealed via Twitter that she is not cool with rumors that she once dated her former bandmate, Camila Cabello, who quit the girl group last year.

As Harmonizers are well aware, there is a portion of the 5H fandom who shipped Jauregui and Cabello, both 20, together, and gave them the portmanteau, “Camren.” When Jauregui came out as bisexual in November 2016, it only gave “Camren” enthusiasts more reason to believe that the two might actually have a romantic relationship.

On Thursday, March 23, Jauregui had finally had enough of the gossip and told fans why she is so uncomfortable with the idea that she and Cabello were once lovers.

“I hate [the ship] because it's invasive, scary, delusional, disrespectful to us both and was never real...Ever," she wrote. A fan then asked the X Factor alum to elaborate, to which she responded, "Because you never quite become ok with people sexualizing you and your friendships for their sick pleasure. That's why."



Since revealing that she is bi, Jauregui has openly embraced her sexuality. Earlier this month, she shared several steamy shots on Instagram from a November shoot with her on-and-off girlfriend, Lucy Vives. For the shoot — appropriately titled “Bare With Me” — the girls wore provocative, sheer ensembles and embraced each other in a number of intimate poses.

In a March 22 interview with MTV News, photographer Nicole Cartolano opened up about working with the young couple. “Both girls trusted me to photograph them together as sort of a coming-out, but they were nervous how their families would respond and the publicity they’d attract, especially from the Latin American community,” Cartolano said, pointing out that Jauregui is of Cuban descent and Vives is from Colombia. “‘Bare With Me’ is a compromise which allowed us to describe what Lauren called ‘love in the 21st century.’ We felt like the way that these photographs are presented are very disarming, sensual, and empowering all at once. And they’re not provocative or with ill intent. … It was important to use their voices to show the world that this is OK, this is acceptable, in the gentlest way possible.”

