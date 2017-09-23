President Donald Trump has publicly disinvited Steph Curry from the White House on Saturday, September 23, prompting a fiery reaction from fellow NBA superstar LeBron James.

The controversy began when Curry said on Friday, September 22, that he didn’t want to visit 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue with the members of his NBA Championship-winning team — something NBA champs have traditionally done in the past.

“I don’t want to go, that’s really it,” Curry, 29, said during the Golden State Warriors’ press day on Friday.

Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

Trump didn’t take the snub lightly, tweeting on Saturday, September 23, ”Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team. Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn!"

Trump’s public proclamation created a social media frenzy, with many speaking out against the president, including James.

”U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to the White House was a great honor until you showed up!" the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 32, tweeted.

U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017

James is currently trending on Twitter and his message has been retweeted over 187,000 times in just one hour, with the phrase “U Bum” also trending.

Curry said on Friday that he and his teammates “don’t stand for basically what our president has — the things that he’s said and the things that he hasn’t said at the right times. That we won’t stand for it. By acting and not going, hopefully that will inspire some change when it comes to what we tolerate in this country, what is accepted and what we turn a blind eye toward. It’s not just the act of not going, there are things you have to do in the back end that you have to push that message into motion.”

“You can talk about all the different personalities that said things and done things — from [Colin] Kaepernick to what happened with Michael Bennett to all sorts of examples of what has gone on in our country that has led to change. We’re all trying to do what we can using our platforms, using our opportunities to shed light on that,” the all-star shooter continued. “That’s kind of where I stand on that. I don’t think us going to the White House will miraculously make everything better, but this is my opportunity to voice that.”

Trump also received major backlash on Friday, after taking aim at NFL players like Kaepernick during a speech at a rally in Huntsville, Alabama, and suggesting that team owners should fire players who take a knee during the national anthem.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, you’d say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out! He’s fired,'” Trump told the crowd.

His comments were condemned by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. “Divisive comments like these demonstrate an unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL, our great game and all of our players, and a failure to understand the overwhelming force for good our clubs and players represent in our communities," he wrote in a statement on Saturday.

Trump doubled down on his NFL comments on Twitter on Saturday afternoon, writing, "If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL, or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect our Great American Flag (or Country) and should stand for the National Anthem. If not, YOU'RE FIRED. Find something else to do!"

If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL,or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

...our Great American Flag (or Country) and should stand for the National Anthem. If not, YOU'RE FIRED. Find something else to do! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

A final decision has not been made by the Golden State Warriors as to whether they will visit the White House.

