John Lamparski/WireImage

The Donald Trump diet? Lena Dunham attributed her recent weight loss to the election of the 45th president of the United States.



When the Girls star, 30, sat down with Howard Stern for his SiriusXM show on Monday, February 6, she opened up about why she looks slimmer. “Donald Trump became president and I stopped being able to eat food,” she said. “Everyone’s been asking like, ‘What have you been doing?’ And I’m like, ‘Try soul-crushing pain and devastation and hopelessness, and you, too, will lose weight.’”



Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The comedian has been showing off her weight loss in formfitting outfits and crop tops at several red carpet events to promote the sixth and final season of her HBO comedy, which premieres Sunday, February 12.



“[Trump] said I was a B-list actor with no mojo. … Here’s the funny thing. Of course, it’s a mistake,” she said of Trump focusing on celebrities while running the country. “But we’re talking about him like he’s a person who is operating in a sane way; we’re talking about him like a person who doesn’t have a personality disorder."

The POTUS, 70, and the Emmy-nominated actress have been feuding for months. Dunham, who avidly supported Trump’s Democratic rival Hillary Clinton, vowed last year to move to Canada if Trump was elected, and the business mogul responded by saying he’d support her exit. “That would be a great, great thing for our country if she got out,” he said on Fox & Friends last April.



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!



