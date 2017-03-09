Getty Images for The Michaels Co

—Lil Jon showed off his upcycling craft skills while filming the Michaels Make-off video series in L.A.

—Rose McGowan was spotted at the BRÅVES album release show in L.A.

—Demi Lovato wore David Yurman jewelry at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in L.A.

—Viola Davis wore St. John’s Jacquard Luxe Sculpture Knit Dress while appearing on The Talk in L.A.

—Orange County Choppers’ Paul Teutul Sr. visited the Make-a-Wish Foundation offices with executive producer Franco Porporino Jr. in L.A.

—Audrina Patridge showed off her fit body at a workout class led by Tone It Up in celebration of the launch of QALO stackables in Beverly Hills.



—Nicky Hilton celebrated the opening of L’appartement Caudalie on Madison Ave in NYC.

—Tori Praver looked elegant and stylish wearing a plunging BD The Label dress on the Vanity Fair Oscar party red carpet in L.A.

—Kristen Stewart attended a Film Independent x LACMA screening of Personal Shopper sponsored by Audi in L.A.

—Comedian Tehran Von Ghasri and co-host George Khouri talked sex and comedy on their weekly hit radio show Imperfect Gentlemen (Tuesdays at 1 p.m. PT) at Dash Radio in Hollywood.

—Meredith Foster created a GoFundMe page to raise over $20K for the Special Olympics in L.A.

—Drew Elliott directed an America’s Next Top Model photo shoot with input from fans via the VH1 and Paper Magazine Facebook pages at the Paper Magazine studios in NYC.

—Adriana Lima posed with pal Karolina Kurkova at the Veuve Clicquot Carnaval at Museum Park in Miami.

—Katrina Bowden and Jeannie Mai sipped on Coco21 coconut water vodka cocktails at the Pop Social BYOU event launching Amanda Marshall eyelashes at Hills Penthouse in West Hollywood.

—Peter Facinelli stood back and let Lily Anne Harrison take the spotlight at the Fair Haven premiere in Santa Monica.

—Sting dined with his band at Stephen Starr’s Upland Miami ahead of his 57th and 9th tour date.

—Joe Jonas chatted with friends while celebrating his Gotham Magazine cover at the newly renovated hot spot 1 Oak NYC.

—Winnie Harlow took selfies at the Gitoo-hosted and Converse-sponsored VFILES LOUD! event during Paris Fashion Week at Paris' Silencio nightclub.

—Madison Beer wore the Heron Bird Windbreaker from the Heron Preston AW17 Ready-To-Wear Collection “For You, The World” while out in Paris.



—Melissa Gorga and Jonathan Cheban dined at Greenwich Steakhouse in NYC.

—Jennifer Beals and Zoey Deutch celebrated the premiere of Before I Fall at Delilah in NYC.

—Whitney Cummings spoke at the Inaugural Girlboss Rally at the Hudson Loft in L.A.

—Charlotte Gainsbourg and Julie Taymor chatted at the NYC premiere of Our Dream of Water, a film commissioned by Stella Artois as a part of its “Buy a Lady a Drink” campaign in partnership with Water.org, which helps provide access to clean water for people in the developing world.

