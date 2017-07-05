Lindsay Lohan Defends Donald Trump: ‘Stop Bullying Him’

Keeping the peace. Lindsay Lohan took to Twitter on Tuesday, July 4, to defend President Donald Trump.



“THIS IS our president,” Lohan, 31, tweeted. “Stop #bullying him & start trusting him. Thank you personally for supporting #THEUSA.”

The actress was tweeting in response to a Breitbart article that quoted Trump, 71, as saying he would be “delighted” to help a critically ill baby whom the European Court of Human Rights deemed on June 28 was too sick to help with experimental medicine.

Lohans comments come after many have dragged Trump on Twitter for his recent attack on CNN.

The former child star then showed support for the first family, including first lady Melania Trump, his daughter Ivanka Trump and his son Donald Trump Jr., calling them “kind people.”

“As an American, why speak poorly of anyone?” she commented in response to another tweet showing a picture of Trump greeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with an unconventional bear hug.

Reactions from Lohan’s Twitter followers were mixed.

“Stop trying to make Trump happen. It’s not going to happen,” wrote one follower, referencing a well-known quote from Mean Girls.

“Girl we were rooting for you,” commented another.

In a December 2004 interview with Howard Stern, Trump made several provocative comments about Lohan, who was 18 at the time. Trump, who initiated a conversation about the former Parent Trap star, focused his comments on the actress’ physical appearance.

In response to the shock jock calling Lohan “hot,” Trump added, “There's something there right? But you have to like freckles. I've seen a, you know, close up of her chest and a lot of freckles. Are you into freckles?"

Trump went on to to say, “She's probably deeply troubled and therefore great in bed. How come the deeply troubled women, you know, deeply, deeply troubled, they're always the best in bed?"

A representative for Lohan told CNN in 2016, "Right now, Lindsay is choosing to focus on the positive things happening in her life and has decided to disregard the comments made about her by presidential nominee Donald Trump. She is focusing on helping children around the world in need and that's where her passion is."

