Clean slate, literally. Lindsay Lohan deleted all of her Instagram posts earlier this week to begin what her team is deeming a “period of renewal.”

“[Lohan] is in a period of renewal, and is very excited for what the new year holds,” an unnamed member of the actress’ camp told the Daily Mail. The 30-year-old actress herself voiced her high hopes for 2017. “I am so excited for this new chapter in my life!” she said, according to the Daily Mail.



The Mean Girls actress’ new beginning comes hot on the heels of a controversial poem that she posted on Tuesday, January 3, about wanting to fix “idle ISIS minds.”



Mark Robert Milan/GC Images

One part of the since-deleted poem reads: “Then I realize, at least I am in a bed, / i am still alive, / so what can really be said? / just go to bed and close the blinds, / still and so on, i cannot help but want to fix all of these idle isis minds / because, / there has to be something i can figure out / rather than living in a world of fear and doubt / they now shoot, we used to shout.”

Lohan has been keeping a relatively low profile overseas since the end of her relationship with fiancé Egor Tarabasov. In November, fans took note of the actress’ bizarre new accent after a video interview with her went viral.



“It’s a mixture of most of the languages I can understand or am trying to learn,” she told the Daily Mail in a November 1 interview. “I’ve been learning different languages since I was a child. I’m fluent in English and French, can understand Russian and am learning Turkish, Italian and Arabic.”

Lohan’s mother, Dina Lohan, later defended her daughter’s new speaking manner in an interview with Us. “I have raised Lindsay and all my kids to constantly learn different languages and embrace different cultures,” Dina, 54, told Us. “Since Lindsay was a kid, she was speaking fluent Italian because my mother is Italian and would only speak to her in Italian. She taught herself how to speak French, Arabic, Greek, Hebrew and the list goes on. Lindsay has a very high IQ and is very intelligent and can pick up on any languages in a minute. She has that gift.”



