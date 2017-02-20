Lindsay Lohan walks the red carpet of the Firenze4ever 14th Edition Party hosted by LuisaViaRoma on January 9, 2017 in Florence, Italy. Credit: Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images for LuisaViaRoma

Goodbye Cady Heron, hello Ariel! Lindsay Lohan took to Instagram on Sunday, February 19, to tell fans that she wants to star in Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

"I will sing again, as #ariel #thelittlemermaid," the 30-year-old actress captioned side-by-side photos of herself and the animated redheaded princess. "@disney approve that #billcondon directs it along with my sister @alianamusic singing the theme song for the soundtrack. also @kgrahamsfb plays Ursula. Simply because, she is the best. take one. @disneystudios."

Lohan edited the Instagram caption sometime between Sunday night and early Monday, February 19. It now simply reads, "#thelittlemermaid."

#thelittlemermaid A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Feb 19, 2017 at 3:24am PST

Disney has stayed mum about the film, but Deadline reported last August that the studio had tapped Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and songwriter Alan Menken, who composed the score for the 1989 animated classic, to pen the music for the forthcoming live adaptation.



Miranda, 37, told Vulture in November that the movie was "in super-early talks," but claimed he didn't have an official role yet. "I literally don't have a title for what my job on The Little Mermaid is yet," he said. "Right now, it's the guy who wears the 'don't mess it up' hat. If I could sign a contract with that job title on it, that would be great!"

Walt Disney/courtesy Everett Collection

In recent years, Lohan has been spending a lot of her time volunteering with Syrian refugees in Turkey. On Monday, February 20, she appeared on The View, where she discussed her newfound low-key lifestyle and shared her hopes for a sequel to 2004's Mean Girls.



"I went to SNL the other day and I was, like, harassing Lorne [Michaels]," she said. "I'm like, 'We have to do it. I'll write the treatment if Tina [Fey] is too busy. It's fine!' So, hopefully, I mean, yes, they should. I think they're smart with timing, so it'll come when the time is right. … It's a great movie. It's a cult film."



