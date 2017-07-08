Ben Affleck’s new love interest, Lindsay Shookus, still lives in the same building as her estranged husband, Kevin Miller, a source tells Us Weekly.



According to the insider, the Emmy-winning Saturday Night Live producer lives a floor below her ex in a “white glove” New York City building to coparent their child.



As previously reported by Us, Affleck and Shookus first met while still married to their respective exes, Miller and Jennifer Garner.



“Ben and Lindsay started their affair about three years ago, just a few months after she became a mom,” an insider close to the former A-list couple claimed to Us. “They were not casually dating — they were having a full-blown affair. They were sleeping together, sending each other cute texts and meeting up whenever they could."

While an insider close to Affleck counters that the Live By Night actor and Shookus only recently started dating, the first source maintains that the relationship has bee ongoing, and that Miller and Garner were shocked to learn of their infidelity.

“They were devastated when they found out about the affair,” the first source said.

The source close to Affleck adds that the Wakefield actress has come to terms with their romance.

“Jen knew about the new relationship and still chose to go on vacation with Ben for the 4th of July,” the source told Us of their recent getaway with their kids to the Caribbean. “She is OK with it.”

Affleck is also content with the relationship. A source told Us that he’s “very happy” with Shookus and plans on continuing to see her.

Us Weekly has reached out to Miller and Shookus for comment.



