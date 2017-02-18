Lisa Marie Presley’s estranged husband, Michael Lockwood, is currently being investigated for alleged child abuse, the Beverly Hills Police Department confirmed on Friday, February 17.

According to a statement that Beverly Hills Police Sergeant Max Subin released Friday, the department “was notified of alleged child abuse involving the Presley family” in June 2016. “It was then quickly determined the allegations stemmed from activity originating in the state of Tennessee,” the statement continues. “The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations (TBI) was notified and immediately responded to California to initiate their own investigation.”

The Beverly Hills Police Department was only involved with the case in the sense that the Presley family was visiting the city at the time the allegations were received, and upon receiving the claims, it issued a search warrant for a residence that “led to the seizure of several items pursuant to the warrant.”

As previously reported, the couple’s 8-year-old twin daughters have reportedly been put in protective care after Presley, 49, claimed in court papers related to the couple's divorce that she had found “disturbing” photos of children on a computer belonging to Lockwood, 55.

The documents also claim that police seized more than 80 devices from her husband.

“It is believed there is no criminal activity related to these allegations in the City of Beverly Hills,” Sergeant Subin’s statement continues. “We are currently working with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations to evaluate the evidence. Based on the fact this is an open investigation, the Beverly Hills Police Department has no further information to provide.”

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations is currently looking into the matter, and told Fox 13 Memphis in a statement that, “as with any matter potentially involving the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, our Agents first work in the spirit of due diligence, to determine whether a crime occurred and whether it occurred in Tennessee.”

The statement continues, “At this point, in this matter, we’ve yet to determine that to be the case. The work, however, to review potential evidence that might suggest otherwise continues. At this point, the TBI has not opened an official case in connection to this matter.”

In her February 7 court documents, Elvis Presley’s only daughter said she was “shocked and horrified and sick to my stomach” when she discovered the images on a computer belonging to her fourth husband. (The pair married in 2006, but Presley filed for divorce last June after claiming that the music producer “took advantage” of her finances.)

Lockwood’s lawyer, Jeff Sturman, denied Presley’s claims in a statement to Us Weekly, calling the singer's filing “very unfortunate and inappropriate.”

"Ms. Presley and her lawyers undoubtedly knew that their highly sensational, inaccurate and unproven claims would be of great interest to the media, which would disseminate Ms. Presley’s inaccurate story as a result,” the statement reads. “To make matters worse, Ms. Presley failed to disclose very important information in the papers she filed in the Family Law Court and the things she failed to disclose are directly related to her inflammatory claims against Mr. Lockwood."

"Mr. Lockwood is not going to publicly disclose very negative information about Ms. Presley to retaliate," he continued. "Mr. Lockwood and his lawyers did not choose to litigate these personal matters in the press. Therefore, while Mr. Lockwood denies the truth of what Ms. Presley chose to put in the press, he has no further statement at this time."

