Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest took to their morning talk show, Live With Kelly and Ryan, on Monday, October 2, to discuss the devastating mass shooting news coming out of Las Vegas.

The normally chipper duo was visibly emotional as they took their seats on the talk show. With tears in her eyes, Ripa opened the show by saying, "It's just one of those days where there is so much bad news in the news … it's very hard for us to come out and be uplifting and our typical bouncy, Monday selves."

During Jason Aldean's Sunday, October 1, set at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas, a shooter opened fire on thousands of concert attendees, killing at least 58 and injuring at least 515 more. It has since become the deadliest mass shooting in American history.

Seacrest, who was just at the site of the incident last weekend for the iHeart Festival, said he often turns on the TV in the mornings and "hopes there is no tragic news overnight. Instead, the news out of Las Vegas is "some of the worst we've ever seen.”

"You go to these places and these shows to escape reality," Seacrest said."To think you have to be afraid to go to a concert in this day and age in our country, it's awful."

Ripa, who turns 47 today, added that she woke her teenage daughter up when she saw the news, explaining that her daughter loves music festivals and often gets annoyed at her for putting contingency plans into place when Ripa allows her to attend them. "I woke her and said, ‘This is why.’"

They ended the segment with their condolences. "We are praying for you today, all of the victims of this," said Ripa.

For those looking to locate missing loved ones who were at the concert, authorities advise calling 1-866-535-5654.

