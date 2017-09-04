Off the market! Lizzy Caplan married fiance Tom Riley over Labor Day weekend.

The duo tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in Ravello, an Italian town on the Amalfi Coast that overlooks the Tyrrhenian Sea. Among those in attendance were the actress' Bachelorette costar James Marsden and stylist Ilaria Urbinati.



The celebrity stylist gushed about her time on the Amalfi Coast in a stunning photo she shared on Instagram Sunday, August 3. "Thank you Ravello and the amazing group of friends this weekend - I hadn't laughed that hard, eaten so well, stayed up so late, danced, and drank so much wine in way too long," she wrote. "And got to witness so much love between two people that I also hadn't been moved to quite so many tears in a while."

According to local newspaper The Bishopric, about 100 guests attended the nuptials, including Woody Harrelson, Tom Hiddleston, Dave Franco, Octavia Spencer, Dianna Agron, Lily Collins, Chris Hemsworth and more Hollywood stars. The wedding featured floral arrangements by "prince of flowers" Armando Melafronte, and Italian wines paired with a menu prepared by Michelin-starred chef Crescenzo Scotti of the Il Flauto di Pan restaurant.

"Lizzy and Tom wanted a destination wedding, and Italy is one of their favorite places," a source tells Us Weekly.

The Masters of Sex star, 35, and English producer, 36, got engaged in May 2016, but kept their engagement private for months. Her rep confirmed to Us in July that year that the duo would be walking down the aisle. Caplan and Riley first met in January 2015 while the actress was filming in London. The couple didn't go public with their romance until the 2016 Prague Opera Ball, where they arrived at the event hand in hand.

