And she's off! Luann de Lesseps jetted off to Switzerland following her split from Tom D'Agostino Jr. The Real Housewives of New York City star, 52, was all smiles while taking in the sights on Monday, August 7.

"Just what the doctor ordered!" the Countess captioned an outdoor pic, as she stood in front of a stunning backdrop. "#hiking #waterfall #timetomyself #happiness."

As previously reported, the TV personality announced her split from the businessman via Twitter on August 3. "It's with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce. We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!" she wrote at the time.



She added the following day: "Thank you for the generous expression of warmth, kindness and understanding. Your support and encouragement helps me to get through."

The reality star and D'Agostino Jr. tied the knot in a New Year's Eve ceremony in December 2016. Fellow Bravo stars in attendance included Kelly Bensimon, Cynthia Bailey, Jill Zarin and Dorinda Medley, who was a bridesmaid.

One month earlier, de Lesseps addressed cheating rumors. "It's very easy to walk away. The hard part is staying and working it out," she told Steve Harvey.

