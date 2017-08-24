MATT AGUDO/INSTARimages.com

Her month of vacations continues! Luann de Lesseps is back at the beach after her split from husband Tom D’Agostino Jr. The Real Housewives of New York City star was spotted walking her dog in Sag Harbor, New York, on Wednesday, August 23.



The reality star, 52, donned a blue printed sundress and sandals and was joined by a friend. She seems to have ditched her ring since the breakup and was seen without the eight-carat canary yellow diamond.



MATT AGUDO/INSTARimages.com

It seems de Lesseps is feeling OK since calling it quits on her seven-month marriage. She shared an Instagram video of herself joking around and hula hooping outside. “Getting ready for part 2 of the reunion tonight,” she wrote.

Getting ready for part 2 of the reunion💃🏻 tonight 9/8c @bravotv #fitness #muscle #hulahoop 🤦🏻‍♀️ #rhony #beauty #shape #flashback A post shared by Luann de Lesseps (@countessluann) on Aug 23, 2017 at 8:07am PDT

The Bravo-lebrity announced her split from the businessman via Twitter on August 3. “It’s with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce,” she tweeted. “We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!”

MATT AGUDO/INSTARimages.com

After an outpouring of support, she thanked fans the following day. “Thank you for the generous expression of warmth, kindness and understanding,” she tweeted. “Your support and encouragement helps me to get through.”

Since the announcement, the Countess has been laying low at her Sag Harbor home. She also traveled to Switzerland with her kids, Victoria and Noel, for a getaway, where she did some hiking. “Just what the doctor ordered,” she captioned an August 7 photo of herself trekking to a gorgeous waterfall.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.