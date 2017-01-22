Luke Bryan attends the CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, on November 2, 2016. Credit: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Oh, say can you see! Luke Bryan is set to sing the national anthem at Super Bowl LI, he announced on Instagram on Sunday, January 22.

"Hey guys, it's Luke Bryan here and I'm so excited to announce that I will be performing the national anthem at Super Bowl 51 live from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, right here on Fox Sunday, February 5," the 40-year-old country singer said in a video message, which he captioned, "Thank you @nfl for this opportunity of a lifetime. See y'all in Houston. $SB51."

Thank you @nfl for this opportunity of a lifetime. See y’all in Houston. #SB51 A video posted by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan) on Jan 22, 2017 at 11:30am PST

Bryan joins an elite group of musicians who've kicked off the annual NFL event with a performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner." Last February, Lady Gaga — who is headlining this year's halftime show, as Us Weekly exclusively revealed — sang the national anthem, following in the footsteps of previous performers Whitney Houston, Idina Menzel, Kelly Clarkson, Billy Joel, Beyoncé and Mariah Carey, among others.



As usual, the national anthem will also be performed in American Sign Language. This year, Kriston Lee Pumphrey will sign both the anthem and "America the Beautiful" on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf, Variety reports.



Lady Gaga, 30, gave fans a first look at her much-anticipated halftime show last week, sharing a four-minute behind-the-scenes video of herself and her dancers practicing their choreography. "This is probably the greatest 12 minutes of our lives," the six-time Grammy winner's choreographer, Richy Jackson, said in the clip.



Super Bowl LI airs on Fox Sunday, February 5, at 6:30 p.m. ET.



