She does it all! Madonna celebrated herself on Father’s Day for being a single mom.

The Material Girl, 58, shared a collage of herself with her six children on Sunday, June 18. In one photo, she poses on the ski slopes with Lourdes, 20, (whom she shares with ex Carlos Leon), Rocco, 16, (whom she shares with ex-husband Guy Ritchie), Mercy, 11, and David, 11. In another pic, her 4-year-old twins Estere and Stelle hug each other in matching track suits and yellow bows.

And Happy Father'. Day to Me too because lets face it ............,,..,,,,,... Im the Mommy and the Daddy. I don't care what the papers say. 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻😂💘 A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Jun 18, 2017 at 9:34am PDT

“Happy Mother’s Day Madonna,” text on the photos read. She added in the caption, “And Happy Father. [sic] Day to Me too because let’s face it … Im the Mommy and the Daddy. I don’t care what the papers say."

It seems the “Living for Love” singer spent the day hanging out with her kids in New York City. She shared a sweet snap of David holding one of the twins in the park, and captioned it, "NYC City’s Finest!” In another video, Mercy play the piano with a friend. “Mercy James and Eva make Duke Ellington Proud!!” Madonna wrote.

Madonna expanded her family earlier this year when she adopted Estere and Stelle from Malawi in February. An insider told Us Weekly at the time that the rest of the family were overjoyed to have two new sisters. “They love the twins,” the source told Us. “When Madonna said she wanted to adopt, her kids were all for it.” (David and Mercy were also adopted from Malawi in 2006 and 2009, respectively.)

The girls moved into Madonna’s $40 million Upper East Side townhouse with David and Mercy, along with a Malawian caretaker to help them acclimate, according to the source. Lourdes is currently attending University of Michigan, and Rocco primarily lives in London with his dad.

