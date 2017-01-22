Only love! Madonna clarified the controversial comments that she made at the Women’s March in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, January 21, in a post to Instagram one day later.

“Yesterday’s rally was an amazing and beautiful experience,” she captioned an image of herself wearing an oversize fur hood with the words “I choose love!! Are you with me?” superimposed over the photo. “I came and performed Express Yourself and that’s exactly what I did. However I want to clarify some very important things. I am not a violent person, I do not promote violence and it’s important people hear and understand my speech in its entirety rather than one phrase taken wildly out of context.”



On Saturday, Madonna made headlines when she took to the stage at the rally prior to the march and dropped F-bombs while denouncing Donald Trump with inflammatory language. At one point in her rant, she even admitted that she has thought about “blowing up the White House” due to her anger toward the real estate mogul.



Noam Galai/WireImage

In her Instagram post on Sunday, January 22, however, the Material Girl, 58, said she wanted to capture her frustration and use it to “encourage women and all marginalized people to not fall into despair.” Her choice of phrasing, she explained, was born of her anger.

“I spoke in metaphor and I shared two ways of looking at things — one was to be hopeful, and one was to feel anger and outrage, which I have personally felt,” she continued. “However, I know that acting out of anger doesn’t solve anything. And the only way to change things for the better is to do it with love.”



Paul Morigi/WireImage

The pop icon added that “it was truly an honor to be part of an audience chanting ‘we choose love.’” The “Vogue” singer was a vocal opponent of Trump, 70, throughout the election season. At a Brooklyn Talks event at the Brooklyn Museum of Art in NYC on January 19, she expressed her hope that his election would signal some kind of change.

"It had to happen. I do believe that Trump was elected for a reason; to show us how lazy and un-unified and lackadaisical we've become about our freedom," she said. "They say it's always darkest before the dawn. I feel like it had to happen to bring people together. Let's get the party started!"



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



