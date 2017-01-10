Luigi & Iango

Iconic! Madonna reflected on her legendary envelope-pushing career and shared her thoughts on Donald Trump's election win during a cover-story interview in the 150th anniversary issue of Harper's Bazaar.



The Queen of Pop, 58, told the magazine that throughout her 30-plus years in the industry, she has often felt oppressed. "I know a lot of people would go, 'Oh, that's ridiculous for you to say that. You're a successful, white, wealthy pop star,' but I've had the s--t kicked out of me for my entire career, and a large part of that is because I'm female and also because I refuse to live a conventional life," she explained in the February 2017 issue.



Luigi & Iango

"I've created a very unconventional family," Madonna, who has four kids — Lourdes, 20, Rocco, 16, David, 11, and Mercy, 10 — continued. "I have lovers who are three decades younger than me. This makes people very uncomfortable. I feel like everything I do makes people feel really uncomfortable."

The "Living for Love" singer, who avidly supported Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election, also looked back at her politically charged, controversial work as an artist, particularly in the '80s and '90s.

Luigi & Iango

"I'm political. I believe in freedom of expression. I don't believe in censorship," she said. "I believe in equal rights for all people. And I believe women should own their sexuality and sexual expression. I don't believe there is a certain age where you can't say and feel who you want to be. All you have to do is look back at my career — from my Sex book to the songs I've written, kissing a black saint in my 'Like a Prayer' video, the themes I explored on my Erotica album. As I get older and I get better at writing and expressing myself, then you get into my American Life era, and I start talking about politics and government and how f--ked our country's politics are, and the illusion of fame and Hollywood and the beautiful people."

Madonna then said she was praying while watching the election results last November. "It was just like watching a horror show," she recalled. "I went to sleep, and since that night, I wake up every morning and it's like when you break up with somebody who has really broken your heart. ... That's how I feel every morning. I wake up and I go, 'Wait a second. Donald Trump is the president. It's not a bad dream. It really happened.'"

Going forward, the seven-time Grammy winner hopes that her celebrity peers will be more vocal in the political realm. "What I find really astonishing is how quiet everybody is in my industry," she revealed. "I mean, nobody in the entertainment business except for maybe a handful of people ever speak out about what's going on. Nobody takes a political stance or expresses an opinion."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!