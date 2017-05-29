Maggie Grace/Instagram

Congratulations! Maggie Grace married her fiancé, Brent Bushnell, in La Jolla, California, on Sunday, May 28, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

Us exclusively revealed in February that the Lost alum, 33, and the Two Bit Circus CEO were engaged after she was spotted trying on wedding dresses at Claire Pettibone in West Hollywood. An eyewitness told Us at the time that Grace apologized to the employees for being late, telling them that she and Bushnell were choosing rings in Pasadena prior to their appointment.

Grace and Bushnell made their romance Instagram official when she posted a sweet photo with him in a canoe on in early February, writing, "The strongest and sweetest songs yet remain to be sung (Whitman)."



The Taken actress also posted a photo of Bushnell in January when they attended the Women's March in Los Angeles. "WHAT A MAN. #StrongMenSupportStrongWomen," she captioned the post.

Grace was previously engaged to director Matthew Cooke in 2015. The former couple split in February 2016.

