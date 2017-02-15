Feelin’ the love. Maksim Chmerkovskiy shared a first photo of baby Shai Aleksander on Valentine’s Day in a sweet post to Instagram on Tuesday, February 14.



“Happy V-Day to my absolute number one ❤️,” the Dancing With the Stars pro, 37, captioned the image, a selfie of himself, wife Peta Murgatroyd and their newborn son. “Thank you, I love you and I'm in love with us … #Family #babyChmerkovskiy #HappyValentinesDay.”

The picture is the first time that the couple have shared a closer look at their little one since he was born on Wednesday, January 4. Murgatroyd, 30, also shared a touching image of the family of three on Tuesday, a touching picture taken shortly after Shai’s birth.



“To the loves of my life … my one and only Valentine, Papa @maksimc … I love you and our little Shai more than ever ❤,” she captioned the photo of Chmerkovskiy leaning over to give her a smooch while she cradles their bundle of joy in a hospital bed. “This is without a doubt the most special and significant Valentines Day for me #happymom #myeverythings XO.”

The happy couple, who got engaged in December 2015, revealed their happy baby news last May, with Murgatroyd (also a DWTS pro) debuting her baby bump on Instagram a month later. “We couldn’t be happier,” she captioned a picture of Chmerkovskiy kissing her bare belly. “Baby Chmerkovskiy is coming.”



The DWTS hunk similarly expressed his excitement over the baby-to-be last September, telling Us at a DWTS event, “I’m ready! But I’ve been ready [to be a dad] since I was like 21. But now I know that I’m ready, I’m like, ‘Thank God it didn’t happen before.’”

Of his lady love, Chmerkovskiy only had the highest praise. “I think she’s going to be an amazing mom,” he told Us. “We’re going to look back on this process and say we had one of the easiest pregnancies.”



