Wedding bells are ringing! Malin Åkerman announced on Instagram on Friday, October 13, that she is engaged to Jack Donnelly.

"This sweet and loving man has stepped into our lives and stole both our hearts!" the Billions star, 39, captioned a sweet photo with the British actor, 31, in which she shows off her stunning engagement ring. "I think we're gonna keep him around for a while ;) #engaged #isaidyes #jackdonnelly #family #yes."

Several celebrities sent their best wishes for the happy couple in the comments section. "Congrats beautiful x," singer Sam Smith wrote. Actress Sophia Bush added, "CONGRATS BABE!!!!"



Åkerman's announcement comes four years after her bitter divorce from Roberto Zincone, to whom she was married from 2007 to 2013. The musician filed for divorce just a few months after they welcomed their son, Sebastian, now 4.

The actress' Sin City Saints costar Tom Arnold infamously slammed Zincone at the time, telling SiriusXM host Howard Stern, "Her husband, they're together 10 years, they have a baby, [and] four months in, he's like, 'I'm done.' ... She is an inspiration."



Åkerman and Donnelly went public with their romance in March when they were spotted kissing during a trip to Puerto Rico. They made their red carpet debut as a couple three months later at the closing ceremony of the 57th Monte Carlo TV Festival and Golden Nymph Awards in Monte Carlo, Monaco, where they shared a kiss for the cameras.



