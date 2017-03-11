The reality is real, y’all! Mama June Shannon told Us Weekly during an interview on Friday, March 10, that rumors she wore a fat suit for the filming of her new reality series, Mama June: From Not to Hot, were absolutely not true.

“I don’t know what the hell people were thinking, but no, I would never do that,” Shannon, 37, told Us. “This journey started a long time ago. We started filming a little bit and then through the process, we had stopped and there’s nothing … no, hell no, you’re seeing me for me. If you look back, you’re seeing me at the doctor’s office, you’re seeing me this and that, so that’s actually me being me. … I mean, I guess now that people are seeing the transformation happen, they’re like, ‘Woah! That didn’t happen that fast!’ I’ve been going through this journey since May of 2016, so it has been a little while.”

Shortly after Shannon’s WE tv series debuted last month, fans speculated that the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum was wearing a fat suit or prosthetics in order to exaggerate her weight loss, but Shannon assured Us that this is far from the case.

Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic / Wetv

“If people look back at my picture [pre-surgery], like a couple of years ago, um, I was fat!” she told Us with a laugh. Shannon added that she prefers not to look back at photos from previous years because she doesn’t think they look like her at all.

“I don’t really even look at them, honestly,” she said, “because I don’t feel like that’s me. And that comes back from me mentally picturing myself as being a smaller person.”

As previously reported, Shannon lost a tremendous amount of weight in the process of filming the series through a combination of weight loss surgery, exercise and changes in her diet.

But when it comes to daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, however, the reality matriarch wants to make sure that the message she sends is one of body positivity.

“I mean, I want her to love herself for her, and love her for her, and not give a s--t what anybody else says,” Shannon told Us of her 11-year-old daughter. “But also, [I tell her], ‘I need you to know that you need to be worrying’ because her dad, her grandmother on that side, does have diabetes and stuff.”

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs on WE tv Fridays at 10 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!