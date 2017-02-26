Fans are accusing Mama June Shannon of wearing a fat suit and prosthetics to exaggerate her weight loss on her new show, Mama June: From Not to Hot.

After the 37-year-old reality star's new WE tv series premiered on Friday, February 24, several viewers took to social media to question whether the "before" scenes were actually filmed after she dropped the weight.

"It's obviously obvious that Mama June is wearing a fat face and suit for this show's confessional," one Twitter user captioned a video, in which Mama June appears to be wearing a prosthetic chin below her newly slimmed-down face.



It's obviously obvious that Mama June is wearing a fat face and suit for this show's confessional ... 😒😒😒#MamaJune #wetv pic.twitter.com/boxKgADBdI — Me. (@shezsoambitious) February 25, 2017

Other eagle-eyed fans noticed differences in the former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star's hair color and pointed out that she looked stiff and didn't move around much. "You can tell some 'before' surgery scenes were filmed after ... fake neck & much blonder hair," one viewer noted. Another added, "If she isn't in a prosthetic fat suit, then why can't sure turn her head? She is turning her whole body."



You can tell some 'before' surgery scenes were filmed after it (besides obvious weight loss) by fake neck & much blonder hair. #MamaJune — Kim (@KMorrison729) February 25, 2017

Mama June's new show documents her weight loss journey and so-called "revenge diet" after her high-profile 2015 split from Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson. In the series premiere, she was seen exercising outside in an attempt to break the plateau she hit after undergoing gastric sleeve surgery in May 2015.

Earlier this month, a trailer for the reality series hinted that Mama June dropped from 460 pounds to a size 4, but she has yet to officially reveal her new figure.

See more fan reactions below, and tell Us: Do you think Mama June wore prosthetics?



Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Fridays on WE tv at 10 p.m. ET.

Who does @WEtv & the makers of this show think they're fooling . That's a fat suit #MamaJune pic.twitter.com/sosWj3jw55 — Rashanaé Marie (@Therealnaemarie) February 25, 2017

It wasn't you Mama! Maybe the prosthetics turned him off. I mean, Gwyneth got Hal! #mamajune pic.twitter.com/uFqkp5UG5l — KT Thompson (@bbqblonde) February 25, 2017

I was hoping somebody in this hashtag would have come through with the after pics but it's all pictures of her in a fat suit #MamaJune pic.twitter.com/VC2QBmtVo9 — Sunset Boulevardez (@Kissesfromdes) February 25, 2017

